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Holocaust Survivor: Never Again Is Now. Unless We All Resist In a speech delivered Sunday in Brussel
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241 views • January 31, 2022
From Shokat Ali
Holocaust Survivor: Never Again Is Now. Unless We All Resist
In a speech delivered Sunday in Brussels, Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav described the striking parallels between what she witnessed as a child in Nazi-controlled Romania, and COVID policies being enacted today by governments around the globe.
Holocaust Survivor: Never Again Is Now. Unless We All Resist
In a speech delivered Sunday in Brussels, Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav described the striking parallels between what she witnessed as a child in Nazi-controlled Romania, and COVID policies being enacted today by governments around the globe.
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