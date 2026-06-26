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Russian State TV Calls for Missile Strike on Britain Over Storm Shadow Attacks
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Russian state-controlled television channel has aired calls for Moscow to strike Britain in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks involving UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, The Sun reported on May 28.

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called on Russian state TV for missile strikes against facilities in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, where Storm Shadow missiles are produced by MBDA UK.

The remarks came after reports that British-made Storm Shadow missiles had been used in Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory, including against a Black Sea Fleet command facility in Sevastopol and, reportedly, a Russian military air base in the Voronezh region.

“Every time I read about another [British-made] Storm Shadow missile strike deep into Russia, I genuinely don’t understand why we don’t hit the Storm Shadow factory in the UK,” Solovyov said.

“What’s the problem?” he added.

Storm Shadow missiles are manufactured by MBDA UK, with its main production site located in Stevenage. Additional engineering and production work is also carried out in Bristol and Bolton.

Solovyov doubled down on the threat, dismissing the risks of attacking Britain directly.

“Uh… It’s the UK. So what?” he said.

“What’s so valuable there? What’s so valuable there?” he added.

The comments reflect the increasingly aggressive tone of Russian state media toward NATO countries supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine. Storm Shadow missiles have allowed Ukrainian forces to strike high-value Russian military targets far behind the front line, including occupied Crimea and facilities inside Russia.

Despite his public hostility toward Britain, Solovyov had previously chosen to privately educate his children in the UK, The Sun noted.

Earlier, Russian State Duma  Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin threatened a nuclear strike if SpaceX continues to provide Ukraine with Starlink satellite internet access.

Source - https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=328359

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ukvladimir solovyovsorm shadow missiles
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