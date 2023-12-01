Create New Account
How the Rothschilds got the U.S. Christians & Christian Zionist Evangelicals on their Side Before Israel Even Existed – by Makia Freeman
Published 18 hours ago

To understand the Hamas false flag op on Oct. 7th 2023, you need to dive into the Satanic Rothschilds, the origins of modern Israel, Zionism, the Scofield Bible, dispensationalism and Christian/evangelical Zionism.

To Watch the Entire Documentary:

"The Mystery of Israel - SOLVED! - Must See!!"

Click Here https://rumble.com/v3qr6ip-the-mystery-of-israel-solved.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=12

Shownotes:

https://rumble.com/v3pr62s-must-see-the-mystery-of-israel-solved.html

https://veteranstoday.com/2020/10/17/christian-zionism-cyrus-scofield-was-a-rothschild-puppet/

https://www.fulfilledcg.com/Magazine/previous-issues-2021-2025/2022-winter/tj-smith.htm

http://whale.to/a/scofield_bible1.html

https://jmsmith.org/blog/are-you-rapture-ready/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/israel-planned-home-of-new-world-order/


Keywords
mind controlisraelnwonew world orderzionismrothschildsglobalismbrainwashingimperialismmakia freemanus christianschristian zionist evangelicals

