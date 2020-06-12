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Intellihub Podcast #23: Jordan Maxwell
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97 views • June 12, 2020
Jordan Maxwell: It’s a communist takeover of the United States of America
"They are trying to destroy what we have built up in America."
June 4, 2020
Shepard Ambellas
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
World renown genius Jordan Maxwell rejoins the Intellihub Podcast to talk with Shepard Ambellas about the current state of the nation, communism, and the fall of America. This is a must-watch podcast!
Jordan's website:
https://jordanmaxwellshow.com
Thank you for your continued support!
https://www.intellihub.com/donate
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzY0KE-ozHM&;t=876s
Source: https://www.intellihub.com/jordan-maxwell-its-a-communist-takeover-of-the-united-states-of-america/
"They are trying to destroy what we have built up in America."
June 4, 2020
Shepard Ambellas
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
World renown genius Jordan Maxwell rejoins the Intellihub Podcast to talk with Shepard Ambellas about the current state of the nation, communism, and the fall of America. This is a must-watch podcast!
Jordan's website:
https://jordanmaxwellshow.com
Thank you for your continued support!
https://www.intellihub.com/donate
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzY0KE-ozHM&;t=876s
Source: https://www.intellihub.com/jordan-maxwell-its-a-communist-takeover-of-the-united-states-of-america/
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