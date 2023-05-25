Create New Account
Find comfort in the plan and timing of God even in illness or death!
Published a day ago

1Thess lesson #91. Believers need to trust in God's plan and timing because our own plans and timing rarely line up with God's. Study a historical account of death and illness from King Hezekiah and Lazarus. Satan will keep you in confusion and fear if you do not grow up spiritually. 

