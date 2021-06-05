© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are Being Plagued - COVID - BIRX - HIV Grift.
Follow
4
Share
Report
252 views • June 05, 2021
Who exactly is handling the Corona Virus Task Force in the US? I look in to the back ground of Debra Birx which leads us to PEPFAR, which leads us to Bono and Bill Gates and the swampy depths of the Frankenstein Medical Industrial Complex. It's GLOBAL.
If you would like to support my work, click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Thank you!!!
References:
VIDEO: Who makes WHO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWOnqxKDfKo&;feature=emb_logo
John Rappoport’s No More Fake News: https://nomorefakenews.com/
VIDEO Virologist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yn074EB5NNY
Wash Examiner: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/16/deborah-birx-brings-decades-of-hivaids-experience-/
Congressional Record on Global Fund & PEPFAR corruption: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CPRT-112SPRT65543/html/CPRT-112SPRT65543.htm
ONE: https://www.one.org/us/press/one-applauds-trump-decision-to-retain-deborah-birx-as-interim-global-aids-coordinator
Wikileaks: https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/4905
Science Speaks: https://sciencespeaksblog.org/2014/08/07/pepfar-pediatric-hiv-treatment-partnership-targets-antiretroviral-access-gap/
Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/dec/04/hedge-fund-boss-pays-himself-200m-despite-funds-profits-falling
Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-22/the-world-s-most-profitable-hedge-fund-is-now-a-climate-radical
Euractiv: https://www.euractiv.com/section/development-policy/news/corruption-continues-to-hinder-global-funds-work/
WHO: https://www.who.int/hiv/mediacentre/news/arv-2016-launch/en/
PYMNTS Mas—Card: https://www.pymnts.com/news/international/2017/pepfar-mastercard-fight-aids-africa/
RFI focus on Mastercard: http://www.rfi.fr/en/africa/20190401-focus-africa-graft-depletes-global-health-money
Hedge fund boss: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/dec/04/hedge-fund-boss-pays-himsel..
If you would like to support my work, click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Thank you!!!
References:
VIDEO: Who makes WHO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWOnqxKDfKo&;feature=emb_logo
John Rappoport’s No More Fake News: https://nomorefakenews.com/
VIDEO Virologist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yn074EB5NNY
Wash Examiner: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/16/deborah-birx-brings-decades-of-hivaids-experience-/
Congressional Record on Global Fund & PEPFAR corruption: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CPRT-112SPRT65543/html/CPRT-112SPRT65543.htm
ONE: https://www.one.org/us/press/one-applauds-trump-decision-to-retain-deborah-birx-as-interim-global-aids-coordinator
Wikileaks: https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/4905
Science Speaks: https://sciencespeaksblog.org/2014/08/07/pepfar-pediatric-hiv-treatment-partnership-targets-antiretroviral-access-gap/
Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/dec/04/hedge-fund-boss-pays-himself-200m-despite-funds-profits-falling
Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-22/the-world-s-most-profitable-hedge-fund-is-now-a-climate-radical
Euractiv: https://www.euractiv.com/section/development-policy/news/corruption-continues-to-hinder-global-funds-work/
WHO: https://www.who.int/hiv/mediacentre/news/arv-2016-launch/en/
PYMNTS Mas—Card: https://www.pymnts.com/news/international/2017/pepfar-mastercard-fight-aids-africa/
RFI focus on Mastercard: http://www.rfi.fr/en/africa/20190401-focus-africa-graft-depletes-global-health-money
Hedge fund boss: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/dec/04/hedge-fund-boss-pays-himsel..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.