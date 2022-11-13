The Great Reset: War is upon us.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is essentially a global foundation headquartered in Switzerland that seeks to lobby governments and business leaders. It’s known for its annual meeting in Davos, where politicians, business leaders, celebrities and journalists gather at the mountain resort to discuss global issues.

The Great Reset can refer to a number of things. The World Economic Forum’s founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab, co authored a book by that name, which discusses how the world’s political, business and social institutions may wish to address pre existing geopolitical concerns, such as global warming, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The World Economic Forum also launched the ‘Great Reset initiative’ in 2020, which it says aims to “urgently build the foundations of our economic and social system for a fairer, sustainable and more resilient post Covid future”.

World Economic Forum events have been themed around the ‘Great Reset’ and a video featuring Prince Charles was released to mark its launch. The World Economic Forum’s website has a whole section about it, and has published numerous articles and podcasts about revamping capitalism to help avoid another depression following the economic downturn due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

While the Great Reset is a real thing, and faced genuine criticism for what it purports to be, it has also spawned a number of false and unsubstantiated claims which amount to the basis of a conspiracy theory.