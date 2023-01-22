“You Kill Us With Vaxxines! (Boostleg Version)” Brilliant Lyrics - Not For the Easily Offended!

Cheezy Long Covi's smash hit 'You Kill Us With Vaxxines!' It's a Killer tune...
The lyrics directly attack mass murderer Anthony Fauci and the complicit MSM, who to this day, still push the poison death shots.
(Jan 7, 2023) TheBoatRawker "YOU KILL US WITH VAXXINES (BOOSTLEG VERSION): https://www.bitchute.com/video/2bZXqUSgYPFe/
TheBoatRawker channel on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1KtimGEAxKs1/
