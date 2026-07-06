Historian Breaks Down The REAL Meaning of “Democracy”... It Will SHOCK You - Richard Lyons

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, Richard C. Lyons joins David and Stacy Whited to break down the real meaning of “democracy” — and why the word has become one of the most misunderstood and weaponized terms in American politics. As America heads toward its 250th year, Lyons traces the roots of liberty from the Ten Commandments, Athens, Rome, the Magna Carta, and the American Founding to explain why our nation was built as a constitutional republic, not mob rule. He exposes how socialism, the administrative state, and modern political movements have worked for over a century to shift America away from individual rights, common law, local governance, and God-given freedom. This powerful conversation reveals why America’s history is not something to erase, but something to recover — and why understanding where we came from may be the key to saving where we are going.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comRichard LyonsWEBSITE: https://thednaofdemocracy.com/BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/DNA-Democracy-Richard-C-Lyons/dp/0960072330X: https://x.com/dnaofdemocracy_Richard C. Lyons is an award-winning author, poet, essayist, and screenwriter whose work focuses on liberty, tyranny, history, and the foundations of Western civilization. He is the author of The DNA of Democracy, a sweeping historical work tracing the roots of democracy from ancient law and classical civilizations to America’s constitutional republic. Lyons brings a storyteller’s voice and a historian’s depth to the battle between freedom and tyranny across the ages. His writings explore why America is unique, why individual rights matter, and how nations lose their foundations when they forget their history. Through his books and public commentary, Lyons encourages Americans to rediscover the truth of their founding and defend the freedoms that made the nation possible.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: