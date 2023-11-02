Create New Account
Close Encounters of The Gibraltar Kind – Trailer
Gibraltar Messenger
For over 40 years numerous sightings of small U.F.O.s have been sighted above and around Gibraltar to let the inhabitants know that they exist. Why? If you were the extra-terrestrial Ruler and ‘King of the Universe’ how would you reach those people who deserved to survive?

Read the associated article on Gibraltar Messenger to LEARN how the film “Close Encounters” relates to Gibraltar: “Close Encounters of the Gibraltar Kind” at

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/jahtruth/close-encounters

