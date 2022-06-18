Xi Reaffirms Support in Call With Russian President Putin

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https://gnews.org/post/p5py5ec9
06/15/2022 Xi offered to deepen cooperation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the second phone call since Russia invaded Ukraine, but was warned by the U.S.