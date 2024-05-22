RT News May 22, 2024 6AM GMT

May 22, 2024





Iranians gather to bid their final farewells to President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials killed in Sunday's helicopter crash. While leaders around the globe express their condolences US and EU officials launch personal attacks against the deceased Iranian president. That stance is met with strong criticism by the people of Iran. A pro-Palestinian activist heckles Washington's top diplomat during a Senate hearing as a US plan to deliver aid to Gaza ends up in failure. France's President Macron heads to the Pacific island territory of New Caledonia to address enraged protesters over plans to amend their voting rights. That's as France cracks down on the social network TikTok to quell the unrest.