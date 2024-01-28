Create New Account
NWO: Club of Rome & UN Agenda 2030's 'climate emergency plan'
Follower of Christ777
Published 16 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to TheWarAgainstYou


The pope’s false gospel of climate change has nothing to with climate change but rather about global governance and global control by the Vatican beast, the pope, and the ten kings of the world who will give their allegiance to the Vatican beast according to Revelation 17:12, King James Bible.


The Club of Rome and the United Nations are mouthpieces for the Vatican, which is the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, who is sitting quietly in the background to gauge public reaction to their sinister plans including the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 which calls for strict sustainable development plans to control the masses.


There is NO climate change created by the human race. CO2 is at a very low level. The left and the Vatican are engineering crises which do NOT exist to create fear in those who want to be controlled.


God will eventually destroy the Vatican and her Babylonian Roman Catholic church when the ten kings shall turn against the woman, which is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 17:16.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].

Keywords
hoaxclimate changefathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaunited nationsagenda 2030son of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaclub of romespirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyfather of spiritsfaithful and true

