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Stick Together Especially as The Last Day Approaches
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Hebrews 10:25 Churches meet on Sunday's and maybe the odd day in the week, but the true church met everyday. They LIVED TOGETHER full time. This is even more important as we see the return of Christ on the horizon. Find out more about Christian community by exploring the channel below...
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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