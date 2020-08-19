PLANDEMIC (II) INDOCTORNATION (Premiered August 18, 2020)

Plandemic

INDOCTORNATION WORLD PREMIERE

August 18, 2020

Get ready.

On August 18 2020 at 5pm UK time/12 noon EST, the Digital Freedom Platform by London Real exclusively livestreamed what might be the most important documentary you will ever see: PLANDEMIC – INDOCTORNATION.



Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic video segment from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.



Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…



… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…



We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.



www.londonreal.link/movie