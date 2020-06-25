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Overnight Oats Recipes 4 Ways ! Healthy Overnight Oats
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1558 views • June 25, 2020
1 PEANUT BUTTER RAISIN OVERNIGHT OATS 400 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS
-1/2 cup dry rolled oats
-2 teaspoons chia seeds
-1/2 cup water
-1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter
-1/4 cup unsweetened raisins
-1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
-1 Tsp vanilla extract
-1 teaspoons honey
Top with rasberries
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with with rasberries or strawberries.
Enjoy!
2 PEACH PIE OVERNIGHT OATS 360 calories
INGREDIENTS
½ cup rolled oats
1/2 cup milk of your choice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon chia seeds, optional
1 peach, diced
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with additional peach slices.
Enjoy!
3 CHOCOLATE CINNAMON OVERNIGHT OATS 370 calories
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon chia seeds
1/2 cup milk of your choice
½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoons cocoa powder
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 apple diced.
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with additional apple diced.
Enjoy!
4 COFFEE AND ALMOND OVERNIGHT OATS 380 calories
INGREDIENTS
-1/2 cup dry rolled oats
-2 teaspoons chia seeds
-1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
-1/2 cup brewed coffee
-1 Tsp vanilla extract
-1/8 cupraw amonds
-1 medium banana smashed
-1 teaspoons honey
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with additional banana slices.
Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS
-1/2 cup dry rolled oats
-2 teaspoons chia seeds
-1/2 cup water
-1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter
-1/4 cup unsweetened raisins
-1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
-1 Tsp vanilla extract
-1 teaspoons honey
Top with rasberries
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with with rasberries or strawberries.
Enjoy!
2 PEACH PIE OVERNIGHT OATS 360 calories
INGREDIENTS
½ cup rolled oats
1/2 cup milk of your choice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon chia seeds, optional
1 peach, diced
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with additional peach slices.
Enjoy!
3 CHOCOLATE CINNAMON OVERNIGHT OATS 370 calories
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon chia seeds
1/2 cup milk of your choice
½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoons cocoa powder
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 apple diced.
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with additional apple diced.
Enjoy!
4 COFFEE AND ALMOND OVERNIGHT OATS 380 calories
INGREDIENTS
-1/2 cup dry rolled oats
-2 teaspoons chia seeds
-1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
-1/2 cup brewed coffee
-1 Tsp vanilla extract
-1/8 cupraw amonds
-1 medium banana smashed
-1 teaspoons honey
PREPARATION
1. Add all the ingredients . Stir together.
2. Place in the refrigerator overnight for up to 5 days.
3. Top with additional banana slices.
Enjoy!
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