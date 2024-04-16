⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 April 2024)



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.



▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and repelled two counter-attacks launched by the AFU 21st Mechanised Brigade's assault groups close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer. In addition, one AFU field ammunition depot was destroyed.



▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 46th Airmobile, 92nd Air Assault, 28th, 93rd Mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Andreyevka, Krasnogorovka, Kurdyumovka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).



Up to 630 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and four motor vehicles were neutralised.



In counterbattery warfare, the U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin and Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, as well as one Nota electronic warfare station were annihilated.



▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and repelled eight counter-attacks of the assault groups of the 25th Airborne, 68th, 71st jaeger, 23rd, 24th, 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Novokalinovo, Semyonovka, Petrovskoye, Netaylovo, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 380 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and hit manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 108th and 128th territorial defence brigades close to Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region), Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.



▫️ In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the 117th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 35th Marine Brigade near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region) and Ivanovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 howitzer.



Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU ammunition and fuel depots, UAV production and storage facilities, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 133 areas during the day.



Air defence systems have shot down 155 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, six UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, two U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, four U.S.-made MALD decoy missiles, as well as two HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles during the day.



📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 21,292 unmanned aerial vehicles, 502 air defence missile systems, 15,793 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,267 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,928 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,063 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.