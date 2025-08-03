BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Goes Nuclear: Tells Federal Workers To Talk Faith Evangelize Workplace, Violates 1st Amendment
SavingHealthMinistries
1 day ago

Trump administration affirms right to share faith in federal workplaces. The Trump administration issued new guidance July 28, affirming that federal employees may openly express their religious beliefs at work — including praying with others, sharing their faith, and displaying religious symbols in their offices.


Trump administration reminds federal employees they can proselytize in the office

Supervisors can solicit employees to attend their church, OPM says in new guidance.


Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian 'provocative statements'


Trump says he moved two nuclear submarines after Russia’s Medvedev warns U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered two nuclear submarines “to be positioned in the appropriate regions” in response to warnings made to the United States by Russian official Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev on Monday said that “each new ultimatum” that Trump makes toward Russia in pressuring an end to that nation’s conflict with Ukraine “is a threat and a step towards war.”


Islamist terrorists kill 49 Christians in African church massacre; eyewitness reveals horrific details. 'The Trump administration condemns in the strongest terms this horrific violence against Christians in the DRC,' White House spokesperson says. Dramatic testimony has been revealed exclusively to Fox News Digital, giving new details from the scene of the horrific massacre Sunday by Jihadists allied to the Islamic State, of at least 49 Christians worshiping in a church in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).


There’s an ongoing swathe of killings of Christians across Nigeria and the DRC - reportedly more than 4,000 in Nigeria in approximately the last year. But this barbaric killing in the DRC has led a White House spokesperson to tell Fox News Digital, "The Trump administration condemns in the strongest terms this horrific violence against Christians in the DRC and is committed to advancing the Washington Accords to bring peace back to the region and end targeted killings. "


An attack on a Congolese church killed nearly 40 worshippers. Here’s what to know


Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on east Congo church


An alien ship heading towards Earth? Shocking claims made by Harvard Scientist Avi Loeb… could humanity end? NASA says. Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third known object from outside our solar system to be discovered.


1st amendmentdonald trumpfederal workerschurch and statechurch and state unitytrump nuclear submarinesrussian nuclear submarinerussian submarine base hit by tsunamireligion at workislamist terroristsafrican church massacrecongolese church killingwhite house religiontrump vs russiarussia us conflicttrump military actionreligion in federal officestrump religious policiesfaith at workreligious liberty trumpchristian persecution africa
