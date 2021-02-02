Citizens for Free Speech - #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39897
Patrick Wood joins us to discuss a new non-profit organization he has founded to help combat the threat to free speech: Citizens for Free Speech. With 26,000 members, the CFFS seeks to activate people at the local level and teach them how to better communicate their ideas and combat the threats to fundamental freedoms that are facing us during this generated crisis.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)