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Black Trans Woman Held Hostage by BLM- Antifa TERRORISTS
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100 views • July 02, 2021
Minneapolis City Council woman Andrea Jenkins was held hostage by a group of BLM/antifa activists, until she signed a list of demands including the dropping of charges against rioters as well as the resignation of mayor Jacob Frey. This is the definition of terrorism, the use or threat of violence in order to achieve a political outcome. It must not be allowed, and we should all stand against the Democratic Party who support these THUG terrorists.
#terrorism #BLM #Minneapolis
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#terrorism #BLM #Minneapolis
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
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Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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