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Black Trans Woman Held Hostage by BLM- Antifa TERRORISTS
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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100 views • July 02, 2021
Minneapolis City Council woman Andrea Jenkins was held hostage by a group of BLM/antifa activists, until she signed a list of demands including the dropping of charges against rioters as well as the resignation of mayor Jacob Frey. This is the definition of terrorism, the use or threat of violence in order to achieve a political outcome. It must not be allowed, and we should all stand against the Democratic Party who support these THUG terrorists.

#terrorism #BLM #Minneapolis

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terrorismminnesotawriterswhite supremacyno go zonejacob freycapitulationblm terrorists
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