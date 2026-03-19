Cuba's Darkness: A Red Warning for America's Fragile Power Grid

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Cuba blackouts warn that America’s aging centralized power grid faces similar systemic collapse risks today.
Corporate greed and deregulation weakened grid infrastructure, leaving aging components and rising demand blackout risk.
Modern homes depend on electricity, becoming dangerous traps as outages halt heating, water, communication systems.
True resilience requires decentralization, microgrids, solar power with batteries, and passive home designs reducing dependence.
Individuals should audit vulnerabilities, secure power and water, learn practical skills, and build resilient communities.
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