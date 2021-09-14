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How the Woke Education Gets Into The Schools
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21 views • September 14, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/transformational-education-social-emotional-learning-crt/
We take a look at the groups injecting Common Core, CRT, Transformational Education & Social Emotional Learning into our School Systems
Guests:
Greg Smith & Julie Quist - Child Protection League.
https://cplaction.com/education-curriculum/
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://www.7kmetals.com/connectingthedots
We take a look at the groups injecting Common Core, CRT, Transformational Education & Social Emotional Learning into our School Systems
Guests:
Greg Smith & Julie Quist - Child Protection League.
https://cplaction.com/education-curriculum/
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://www.7kmetals.com/connectingthedots
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