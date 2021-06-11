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Kerri Rivera On Vaccines, Autism & Chlorine Dioxide
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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1392 views • June 11, 2021
Vaccines have been linked to autism no matter who disputes it and sadly, millions of people every year are injured by vaccines. Kerri Rivera is just a mother who loves her son and sought treatment for his autism following vaccination. She found that treatment in a natural compound called chlorine dioxide. She joins me in this episode to tell you all about it and not just how she helped her own son, but hundreds of other children and their families around the world.

This episode is purely for informational purposes. If you need medical advice, please consult your doctor.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kerri-rivera-on-vaccines-autism-chlorine-dioxide/

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Keywords
vaccinesmmschlorine dioxidekerri riveracdstim brownsons of libertyaustismsetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidandreas kalcker
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