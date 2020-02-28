Donald Trump & China

Is Donald Trump the 'Chosen One'? Or is Donald Trump the predicted Antichrist? "Donald Trump and China in Bible Prophecy" explores two sides of Donald Trump's presidency - the positivity of his willingness to stand up to Communist China and the terrible human rights violations in China, and the negativity of his own moral depravity. The video also unravels some key prophetic texts from the Bible, including the beasts in the Book of Daniel and the message in The Book of Revelation relating to key End Time players and powers. Most importantly, it raises the urgent need to leave Babylon now and not put our faith in human leaders like Trump or anyone else who is being used to help usher in the coming final Antichrist.



CREDITS



Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski

Creative Commons (reuse allowed)



Trump and China by Washington Post YouTube (FAIR USE)



President Donald Trump Makes First Public Comments On Stormy Daniels | All In | MSNBC YouTube (FAIR USE)



Donald Trump discusses the role of leadership by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attibution Allowance (Reuse allowed)



USA vs CHINA Military Comparison Who Would Win U S Army VS Chinese Army 2018 by Mr J Amp Creative Commons Attibution Allowance (Reuse allowed)



In Beijing, Donald Trump Presses China on North Korea and Trade by

ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attibution Allowance (Reuse allowed)



Trump, Putin Finally Come Face to Face at G20 Summit in Hamburg by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attibution Allowance (Reuse allowed)



Greta Thunberg Rips World Leaders at the U.N. Over Climate Change by VICE News Creative Commons Attibution Allowance (Reuse allowed)