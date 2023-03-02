The Most Thorough Covid Chronology | Dr. Paul Alexander (TPC #1,121)

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His Substack: https://palexander.substack.com
Link to his book: https://www.amazon.com/Presidential-Takedown-Conspired-Overthrow-President/dp/1510776222
TPC #1,021 is with Dr. Paul Alexander. Alexander has a bachelor's degree in epidemiology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and a master's degree from Oxford University.[1] In 2015 he earned a PhD degree from McMaster University's Department of Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact. Paul Elias Alexander is a Canadian health researcher and a former Trump administration official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
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