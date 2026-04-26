Who Owns the World?

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Most of our world belongs to the same people. Like an octopus with its tentacles, they can control the entire world and impose their agenda on the whole of humanity. This agenda involves orchestrating crises of all kinds – such as wars, pandemics, climate panic, and so on – and reaping enormous profits from them. To expose the head of this octopus and enforce a ban on crisis profiteering, this documentary has laid the groundwork in a very well-researched and accessible manner.