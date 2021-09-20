© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putting Sugar in Meat and some other topics.
Follow
2
Share
Report
81 views • September 20, 2021
Sugar is now being put in meat especially bacon and beef. I find it difficult to find pure meat in my price range without sugar being added. Why is this the case? Who is responsible for this? What can be done to stop sugar being added to meat in the future?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.