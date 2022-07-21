The REAL Truth About Gay Christians | John MacArthur, Voddie Baucham, Matthew Vines, Pope Francis

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41,615 views - May 13, 2022 - VIsion unSEALED - The Interviewer asks John MacArthur what is the irreparable harm of gays being married? MacArthur: well there is a number of things we can talk about. One is it would destroy the family. Obviously God designed marriage to be between a man and woman to produce a child. It is the DNA, the genetic structure of civilization. If you don't have that you have no civilization. It is at the very core of it's existence. Why should the state be involved in a marriage? Mirror