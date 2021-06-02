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Why You SHOULD Boo ‘Take a Knee’
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0 view • June 02, 2021
It's a moral duty.
BLM is a hateful, divisive, extremist, violent organization that has worsened race relations immeasurably. With full establishment support.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b688063050f25ed438e8e6
BLM is a hateful, divisive, extremist, violent organization that has worsened race relations immeasurably. With full establishment support.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b688063050f25ed438e8e6
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