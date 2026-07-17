Iran missiles batter US bases, with Jon Elmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jon Elmer, contributing editor, reports on the battle in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s missile and drone operations targeting US military bases across the Gulf region and Jordan.
0:00 Mapping Strait of Hormuz
9:23 US blockade & Iranian channel
12:51 Iran's missile, drone attacks
17:02 Satellite censorship hides damage
20:01 Battle damage evidence
27:45 Oil shock and economic consequences
This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada's livestream on day 1014 of the Gaza genocide. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Jon Elmer were joined by Dr. Mimi Syed and Wes Bryant. You can watch the full show here: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwS9YbgaPUg
Theme Music by Greg Wilson
---------
Your gift supports The Electronic Intifada's independent journalism on Palestine:
• Donate by credit card, ApplePay, PayPal, Venmo or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful
---------
Mirrored - The Electronic Intafada
Thanks to John M for Link
---------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!