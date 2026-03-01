Tehran: Destruction of the Revolutionary Guards bases

Crazy footage from Tehran and the destruction of the Revolutionary Guards bases.

Adding:

More and more ships are accumulating at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, not daring to cross it after the Iranian strike on one of the oil tankers.

However, some ships are still continuing to pass through it, despite the existing threat.

Iran is making its first, albeit tentative, attempts to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Near the coast of Oman, an oil tanker Skylight flying the Palau flag was attacked by a kamikaze drone, and its crew had to be evacuated.