The Illuminati: All Conspiracy No Theory (2005).

This documentary takes you deep into the forests of Northern California with secretly filmed footage courtesy of Alex Jones, exposing the Bohemian Club’s annual rituals and sacrifices, Ceremonies which have been attended for years by U.S. Presidents, Vice Presidents and CEO’s from the world’s largest corporations. We then voyage deep into the heart of Westminster and expose the fact that Freemasonic temples exist within the House of Commons and that the Queen of England is Grand Patroness of International World Freemasonry.