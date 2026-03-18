Hillary Clinton Blatantly Wearing an Inverted Cross Necklace October 11, 2017

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Hillary Clinton, in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria as part of her ongoing book tour, said she was "sick" and "shocked" when she found out about the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
What few noticed was Hillary was blatantly wearing a necklace with an inverted cross. This is actually a sign of Baal.