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President Trump + RNC + Protesters + Fireworks + Triggered + A Good Laugh. Enjoy
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8 views • August 28, 2020
Republican National Convention (Day 4) Full: https://youtu.be/8cfL6UbItDk The Story Line: Protesters gather out side the White House with Hopes of Drowning out President Donald Trumps acceptance speech. They Fail but get treated to an amazing Fireworks display that has to of triggered them big time. Please enjoy the show and if you want to see much more Truth visit http://A1st.US and always Seek the Truth Daily and the Truth will find you Seeking. https://TruthAboutGod.net/ Jesus Christ is the Holy Place
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