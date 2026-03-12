Iranian and Israeli Singing The Blessing | Hebrew and Farsi

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In the midst of war, we chose to lift a different sound, a blessing. An Israeli and an Iranian singing together in Hebrew and Farsi, declaring the ancient priestly blessing over our peoples and over the nations. We pray for freedom for the Iranian brothers and sisters, and for the healing of the brokenhearted in Israel, the United States, and every nation affected. May the light of God overcome the darkness.