Son’s Sextortion-Linked Suicide Leads to Harsher Punishment for Offenders - Brandon Guffey

South Carolina State Rep. Brandon Guffey tragically lost his young son, Gavin, to suicide. His teenage son was pressured to take his own life after becoming the target of a horrifying “sextortion” plot. Sextortion, Brandon explains, is when someone online pretends to be someone they’re not, pressures someone to take compromising photos or videos of themselves, and then uses that material to blackmail them into giving them something they want - typically, money. They can do this to children as well as adults. Stricken by grief, Rep. Guffey worked hard in the Palmetto State to pass “Gavin’s Law,” which makes sextortion a felony offense (aggravated felony if the victim is a minor). He further explains how easily someone can be targeted by sextortion criminals and how to protect your family from those risks.









Today’s modern culture normalizes the idea of having online relationships, making kids and teens vulnerable to predators





Sextortionists often ask young girls for images and videos, and they use compromising material to extort boys for money





It’s important to keep your weapons completely locked up and out of reach of any minors in the house





Extortionists often move faster than police do, and they are very difficult to catch









