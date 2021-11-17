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Reject The Apartheid. Nov 17th, 2021. Brisbane, Qld, Australia.
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71 views • November 18, 2021
Reject The Apartheid.
On 9th November 2021 Qld premier Anastasia Pale of Shit announced that medical apartheid will begin on December 17, 2021.
People who do not want to partake in the clinical trial that is the Covid19 vaccination will be locked out of multiple facets of society.
On November 17 the people responded. Letting the tyrannical criminals know it is unacceptable.
Medical segregation will not be tolerated in Queensland.
This has been a Frankie Dog Turner Production in conjunction with Roobs' Flyers on The Grounded TV Network.
Thanks for watching.
The People's Revolution - thepeoplesrevolution.com.au
Telegram - https://t.me/thepeoplesrevolution
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If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything.
All rights reserved.
On 9th November 2021 Qld premier Anastasia Pale of Shit announced that medical apartheid will begin on December 17, 2021.
People who do not want to partake in the clinical trial that is the Covid19 vaccination will be locked out of multiple facets of society.
On November 17 the people responded. Letting the tyrannical criminals know it is unacceptable.
Medical segregation will not be tolerated in Queensland.
This has been a Frankie Dog Turner Production in conjunction with Roobs' Flyers on The Grounded TV Network.
Thanks for watching.
The People's Revolution - thepeoplesrevolution.com.au
Telegram - https://t.me/thepeoplesrevolution
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything.
All rights reserved.
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