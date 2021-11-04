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SF first city in the WORLD to require VAX for kids age 5-11, also CREEPY program coming to YOU in 2022!
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456 views • November 04, 2021
links:
SF Gate article about Jabs for the Kids:
https://www.sfgate.com/bay-area-politics/article/San-Francisco-vaccine-mandate-children-5-11-COVID-16589184.php
CALIF State Coroners Assn's NamUS Slideshow:
https://coroners.org/2020/08/05/namus-for-critical-incidents/
CALIF State Coroners Assn's NamUS FAQ Page:
https://coroners.org/2020/08/05/namus-for-critical-incidents-faq/
SF Gate article about Jabs for the Kids:
https://www.sfgate.com/bay-area-politics/article/San-Francisco-vaccine-mandate-children-5-11-COVID-16589184.php
CALIF State Coroners Assn's NamUS Slideshow:
https://coroners.org/2020/08/05/namus-for-critical-incidents/
CALIF State Coroners Assn's NamUS FAQ Page:
https://coroners.org/2020/08/05/namus-for-critical-incidents-faq/
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