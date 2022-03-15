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Nelk Boys | BANNED BY YOUTUBE: Watch the Full NELK Boys Interview with President Donald Trump
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134 views • March 15, 2022
"Whatever happened to free speech in our Country? Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it. In the 24 hours that it was up it set every record for them, by many times. Interestingly on the show I told them this would happen because Big Tech and the Fake News Media fear the truth, they fear criticism about Biden, and above all, they don’t want to talk about the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, all topics discussed. In Russia, the people are not allowed to know that they’re fighting a war with Ukraine, that’s where our media is going, and that’s where our Country is going because it quickly follows—just study history. Are we going to allow this to happen? Our Country is going to hell! Look at your gas prices, Inflation, the Afghanistan debacle, our Border, the war with Ukraine, which should have never happened, and so much more. We need freedom of speech again, we don’t have it and it’s getting worse every day!" - President Donald J. Trump - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-tayryvrzzk1694
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Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
Watch the ReAwakening Documentary for FREE At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
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Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
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