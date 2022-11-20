Dyna Gear (1994, Arcade)

Dyna Gear is a platformer developed by Scarab and published by Sammy. It was only released in the arcades.

Some time in the future, the time cop Roger is hunting a criminal called Gustaf. Gustaf flees through time and travels 65 millions into the past, to the dinosaur age. After an exchange of blast, both Roger's and Gustaf's ships crashland on a planet. Upon there, Roger meets Wolf, a member of a local people who look like anthropomorphic wolves. Wolf accompanies Roger to go after Gustaf, as Gustaf has turned many dinosaurs into hideous fighting beasts.

You can choose to play either Roger or Wolf. Roger is faster, but Wolf is better at jumping. Both can double-jump and both use the same weapons.There are various weapons to collect, like homing arrows or a multi-headed flail. Weapons differ in reach, damage and direction. By collecting the same weapon several time, you can increase its power. If you have a new weapon, you have rapid fire for a limited time of attacks.