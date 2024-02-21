Create New Account
SHOCKING LIVE CALLERS: Truckers Boycott NYC | SEKULOW
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago

American Center for Law and Justice:  SHOCKING LIVE CALLERS: Truckers Boycott NYC

Last week, the judge who presided over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York City ruled that the Republican candidate for President must pay more than $350 million fine and stand down from doing any business in the city for three years.

Because of the decision, truckers across the country are now refusing to make deliveries there.

