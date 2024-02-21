SHOCKING LIVE CALLERS: Truckers Boycott NYC | SEKULOW

American Center for Law and Justice: SHOCKING LIVE CALLERS: Truckers Boycott NYC
Last week, the judge who presided over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York City ruled that the Republican candidate for President must pay more than $350 million fine and stand down from doing any business in the city for three years.
Because of the decision, truckers across the country are now refusing to make deliveries there.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.