ROBERT RANDOLPH WILLIAMS JR. "TELLS IT LIKE IT IS" WITH PEGGYHALL

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TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall
Feb 5, 2021
This is my back-up channel. Please subscribe here and also to my main channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA
Religious exemption cards are here (you can print it out for free if you don't need the lanyard and holder): https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
and get your FREE GUIDE: "75 Responses when thy tell you to wear a mask"
www.thehealthyamerican.org
You can find Robert Randolph Williams Jr at his Facebook profile of the same name.
https://www.facebook.com/robertrandolphwilliamsjr