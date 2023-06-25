Create New Account
Bombshell Evidence Proves Titanic Submersible Was an Inside Job
The dark secrets of what really happened to the Titanic in 1912 are set to remain hidden for generations to come following the media circus surrounding the Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to investigate the famous Titanic wreckage.

Authorities confirmed on Friday that they have found a “debris field” near the wreckage, which they claim means the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion”, killing all five people on-board.

But according to those in the know, this wasn’t an implosion at all, but an explosion, and the whole episode was carefully planned to generate maximum media attention and capture the attention of the world.

