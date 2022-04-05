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The World Economic Forum is Evil & Pelosi learns what a Woman is
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63 views • April 05, 2022
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CREDITS:
REP. MADISON CAWTHORN: "BABYLON BEE" IS MORE RELIABLE SOURCE THAN YOU (DEMOCRATS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLXf8MXeDzi5/
The Great Reset: “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” (World Economic Forum)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqzepGBatWo
https://www.weforum.org/
https://www.younggloballeaders.org/our-alumni-community
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Global_Leaders
Yuval Noah Harari | "Changing from Over the Skin Surveillance to Under the Skin Surveillance"
https://rumble.com/vyq0qp-yuval-noah-harari-changing-from-over-the-skin-surveillance-to-under-the-ski.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "Science Is Not About Truth, It's About POWER."
https://rumble.com/vypxls-yuval-noah-harari-science-is-not-about-truth-its-about-power..html
Yuval Noah Harari | "There Is No God In the Universe and No Human Rights"
https://rumble.com/vymns1-yuval-noah-harari-there-is-no-god-in-the-universe-and-no-human-rights.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "New Religions Will Offer People Happiness, Justice & Eternal Life."
https://rumble.com/vymign-yuval-noah-harari-new-religions-will-offer-people-happiness-justice-and-ete.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "Silicon Valley Is Where the New Religions Are Being Formulated."
https://rumble.com/vym54m-yuval-noah-harari-silicon-valley-is-where-the-new-religionsare-being-formul.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "We Have the Ability to Re-Engineer the Body and the Brain."
https://rumble.com/vym3gx-yuval-noah-harari-we-have-the-ability-to-re-engineer-the-body-and-the-brain.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "There Is A Fictional God Above the Clouds."
https://rumble.com/vyl4m5-yuval-noah-harari-there-is-a-fictional-god-above-the-clouds..html
Zelensky Asked About Azov Battalion by Fox's Bret Baier — His Response Should Alarm You
https://rumble.com/vzh8r1-zelensky-asked-about-azov-battalion-by-foxs-bret-baier-his-response-should-.html
Ukraine | Mariupol Residents Speak - Azov is killing Civilians
https://rumble.com/vzj5jh-ukraine-mariupol-residents-speak-azov-is-killing-civilians.html
Ukrainian President Zelensky delivers a message at the Grammy Awards
https://rumble.com/vzlxbz-ukrainian-president-zelensky-delivers-a-message-at-the-grammy-awards..html
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
CREDITS:
REP. MADISON CAWTHORN: "BABYLON BEE" IS MORE RELIABLE SOURCE THAN YOU (DEMOCRATS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLXf8MXeDzi5/
The Great Reset: “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” (World Economic Forum)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqzepGBatWo
https://www.weforum.org/
https://www.younggloballeaders.org/our-alumni-community
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Global_Leaders
Yuval Noah Harari | "Changing from Over the Skin Surveillance to Under the Skin Surveillance"
https://rumble.com/vyq0qp-yuval-noah-harari-changing-from-over-the-skin-surveillance-to-under-the-ski.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "Science Is Not About Truth, It's About POWER."
https://rumble.com/vypxls-yuval-noah-harari-science-is-not-about-truth-its-about-power..html
Yuval Noah Harari | "There Is No God In the Universe and No Human Rights"
https://rumble.com/vymns1-yuval-noah-harari-there-is-no-god-in-the-universe-and-no-human-rights.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "New Religions Will Offer People Happiness, Justice & Eternal Life."
https://rumble.com/vymign-yuval-noah-harari-new-religions-will-offer-people-happiness-justice-and-ete.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "Silicon Valley Is Where the New Religions Are Being Formulated."
https://rumble.com/vym54m-yuval-noah-harari-silicon-valley-is-where-the-new-religionsare-being-formul.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "We Have the Ability to Re-Engineer the Body and the Brain."
https://rumble.com/vym3gx-yuval-noah-harari-we-have-the-ability-to-re-engineer-the-body-and-the-brain.html
Yuval Noah Harari | "There Is A Fictional God Above the Clouds."
https://rumble.com/vyl4m5-yuval-noah-harari-there-is-a-fictional-god-above-the-clouds..html
Zelensky Asked About Azov Battalion by Fox's Bret Baier — His Response Should Alarm You
https://rumble.com/vzh8r1-zelensky-asked-about-azov-battalion-by-foxs-bret-baier-his-response-should-.html
Ukraine | Mariupol Residents Speak - Azov is killing Civilians
https://rumble.com/vzj5jh-ukraine-mariupol-residents-speak-azov-is-killing-civilians.html
Ukrainian President Zelensky delivers a message at the Grammy Awards
https://rumble.com/vzlxbz-ukrainian-president-zelensky-delivers-a-message-at-the-grammy-awards..html
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