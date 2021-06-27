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SECRETS
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336 views • June 27, 2021
JFK WARNED US: Secret Societies and the harm they cause. From The Free Masons to The Illuminati, Our Alphabet Soup Agencies, Bilderburg Group, Skull And Bones, up the pyramid to the 13 Khazarian Family Bloodlines; they infiltrate, control, destroy, profit off the chaos. "America is the golden calf and I will sell her off piece by piece" -Netanyahu. Shocked?
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Written, recorded, performed by Michael Britton
TIP JAR: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
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https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
Written, recorded, performed by Michael Britton
TIP JAR: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
To purchase my work email me: [email protected]
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