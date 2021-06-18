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JEWISH MONEY PAYS YOUR LEADERS - TO HELP THEM DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND COUNTRY
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583 views • June 18, 2021
Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space

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The biggest crime against humanity in the history of crimes against humanity is the Covid-19 Plandemic.
The criminals are the Jewish Billionaire banking dynasties and all of your so called leaders who are being payed off, bribed or blackmailed to help them in this enslavement of our families. Some are payed more than others and some are just being promised future benefits that they will never see. But not one single human soul would sell our children out to the greasy Jewish bankers unless they were getting greased themselves. The enemy of all humans are any single politician, intelligence or military official who takes one single penny of Jewish money and lies to themselves that they are "protecting" us. They are the ENEMY and we must fight this enemy by any means possible.
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familyfbianti-whitevaccineisraeljewsmoneychinagenocidensachristopher wrayhydrogen peroxidedestroybioweaponcountryinjectionjewish supremacyjanuary 6th
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