Damian Skyfire - Kanye West Doubles Down On His Anti-Semitism, Defends Hitler

Is anyone else as tired of this clown as I am? Kanye sat down for an interview with Alex Jones where he voiced some gross opinions supporting Nazis.
Intro modified by RanterinShades
Intro Music: Anthem for the Year 2000- Silverchair
https://www.youtube.com/c/NotDamianSkyfire
Credit for the original video goes to Damian Skyfire
