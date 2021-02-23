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Medical Doctors: "You Are Being Played" - "The SARS-C0v2 Virus Does Not Exist"
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125 views • February 23, 2021
From Dr. Scott Jensen to Dr. Andrew Kaufman to Dr. Thomas Cowan and our own health and wellness expert and nurse Kate Shemirani, another round of doctors are calling out the propaganda concerning COVID and the mainstream media's smear campaigns against those who tell the truth about COVID and vaccines.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/medical-doctors-you-are-being-played-the-sars-c0v2-virus-does-not-exist/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/medical-doctors-you-are-being-played-the-sars-c0v2-virus-does-not-exist/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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