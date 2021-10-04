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Steven D Kelley - Awake & Alive in Irvine - Getty Presentation 2 - Dec. 22, 2012 - Underground Bunkers - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY
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The Getty lecture #2. #OccupyTheGetty Awake & Alive 12-22-12 Irvine, CA, Temple of Light

--

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on

YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT, https://www.youtube.com/user/law17gun/featured

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, but not PayPal.

Please help support Truth Cat Radio, with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please say on PP that it's for a 'Friend'.

PayPal: [email protected].

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PC.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - Share Everywhere!

#Occupythegetty, #Stevendkelley


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy