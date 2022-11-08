Should I Worry About the California Prop 65 Warnings? What Does California Prop 65 Warning Mean? ⚠️

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Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. ... Proposition 65 requires California to publish a list of chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.