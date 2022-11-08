Should I Worry About the California Prop 65 Warnings? What Does California Prop 65 Warning Mean? ⚠️

Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. ... Proposition 65 requires California to publish a list of chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.